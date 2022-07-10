Bright meteor streaks through Chile’s night sky, watch viral video

YouTube(UFOvni2012)

Watching a meteor lighting the sky is one of the most surreal experiences for sky gazers. Astronomy enthusiasts living in Chile’s capital Santiago recently witnessed a bright meteor streaking through the night sky.

According to reports, the mesmerising visual has been confirmed by scholars of Concepcion University, who said that there was a small body of rock that burned upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

READ | Meet the 'world’s youngest snake catcher' in this viral video

The bright meteor was seen from different places in Santiago on July 7. Various cameras placed across the city have tracked its movements.

Watch the viral video here:

As per local media outlets, authorities reported that the meteor disintegrated into many parts before disappearing in the Andes region.

READ | What is animal rain? Know instances when animals rained from sky

According to a report by Brazilian media outlet TNH1, city inhabitants heard the meteor’s sound crossing the atmosphere like a burst of thunder.

Based on astronomer Juan Carlos Beamin from the Chilean Astronomy Foundation, the meteor crossing Santiago is known as ‘T12.cl’.