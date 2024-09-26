Viral video: Bride’s pink hello kitty wedding dress sparks mixed reactions online, watch

When it comes to wedding outfits, brides often choose something that reflects their personality and style. This was no different for one bride who made an unexpected choice that took the internet by surprise—a pink Hello Kitty bridal dress. The bold decision was captured in a viral video that has sparked a wide range of reactions online.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘The BACIM,’ shows the bride confidently walking down the aisle in her unconventional pink dress, adorned with Hello Kitty details. The post was humorously captioned, “I think she likes Hello Kitty, I’m not sure.” While the location of the wedding remains unclear, the video quickly went viral, gathering both amused and shocked responses.

Some viewers found the outfit amusing, with one person commenting, “Hello Kitty wedding!” Others, however, expressed a mix of confusion and surprise. “People really do what they love at their weddings, and that’s not wrong, but I’m speechless that she chose that for her big day,” wrote one user.

The reactions didn’t stop there. Comments ranged from humorous takes to outright disbelief. One user joked, “We got a Hello Kitty Bride before GTA 6,” while another added, “What in the ‘Humnava Mere’ song is this?” Some people were left wondering if the video was even real.

Despite the divided opinions, a few commenters came to the bride’s defense. “It’s her wedding, so she has every right to wear what makes her happy,” wrote one user, supporting her unique choice.