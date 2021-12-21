Bride uninvites model friend from wedding for this BIZARRE reason - See PICS

In a bizarre incident, a model was allegedly invited from her friend's wedding for looking "too good". Weird as this sounds, a German model by the name @alenayildiz, claimed on TikTok, "My close friend uninvited me to her wedding because she thought I looked too good in the dress SHE chose for me."

Alena, the 21-year-old model, has more than 95,000 followers on TikTok. She also shared some 'fire pics' in the blue and nude floor-length gown by Kosovo dress designer Albina Dyla, featuring a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments.

In a follow-up video, Alena also shared screenshots of her exchange with the friend in German which translated to her saying "you don't have to come to my wedding".

A WhatsApp conversation also saw a mutual friend tell Alena that the bride is stressed and ask "what do you expect, an apology?"

The video has been viewed 5.5 million times and invited mixed reactions from netizens. "It's beyond me how people think anyone can 'outshine' the bride," one person commented. "They're literally there for you."

"Yes you look great in it but honestly I understand your friend," one person wrote.

"I would respect it and pick another dress. It's her day and mean to outshine her."

In response Alena said her friend had uninvited her "right before the wedding", meaning there wasn't time to get a new dress.