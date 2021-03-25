Bride thrashes groom with iron rod on first night of wedding, flees with cash, jewellery

In an incident that resembles a popular Bollywood movie, a newly-wed bride in Uttar Pradesh thrashed her husband with an iron rod on the first night of their wedding and ran away with Rs 20,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh.

As per reports, the bride is a resident of Haridwar while the groom is from Kunda Khurd village in Bijnor. The two were introduced to each other by a 'matchmaker' and go married at a temple on March 15.

While the groom was happy after he brought his newly-wed bride home, his hopes vanished on the couple's first night together. The woman hit him black and blue using an iron rod and fled the home with valuables, leaving him injured. The groom was later admitted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Also read Viral! Nia Sharma celebrates 6 million Instagram followers with sexy dance video

Later, the groom said that the marriage was 'staged' and it was just a plot to rob his family. “I didn’t know what really happened. All of a sudden, my wife started thrashing me with a blunt object. I fell unconscious. Later, I came to know that she ran away with jewellery and Rs 20,000 cash,” he said.

A police complaint has been lodged by the family, which is also trying to reach the matchmaker for answers.