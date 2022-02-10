Bride's sister grooving to Harry Sandhu's popular 'Bijlee Bijlee' song is sure to win your heart - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are the flavour of the season. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows the bride's sister giving a terrific performance on Harry Sandhu's viral son 'Bijlee Bijlee'.

During the sangeet ceremony, the bride's sister identified as Nikita Kapoor can be seen dancing energetically to the popular song which had taken the internet by storm after its release.

In the video, the bride's sister could be seen dressed in a beautiful, heavily-embellished lehenga - grooving to the peppy song with full energy, with her expressions on point.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named fabwedding. It was captioned as, "Bride’s sister on fire. What is this mad energy @nixkapoor? That wink in the middle tho! Can’t take our eyes off!"

So far, the video has more than 16,000 likes on it. Several netizens have also commented on the video praising Nikita's epic dance moves and her unstoppable energy.

One user wrote, "Woahhh maannnnnnnn. this is fireeee wow," while another commented, "What a stunning performance. Loved the energy and the whole vibe."

A third user noticed the bride's sister wearing shoes beneath her outfit and commented on the same saying, "Lehenge me aapne shoes pehene ho, nice isiliye itni energy hai aur video me dikhraha hai dekho dhyan se. (She is wearing shoes beneath her lehenga, can see it in the video)."

Many people also posted heart and fire emojis in the comment section.