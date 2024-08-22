Twitter
Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

A wedding video of a bride dancing to Simran's "Single Rehne De" has gone viral, delighting viewers with her energetic performance and unconventional song choice.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 03:01 PM IST

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why
A wedding video featuring a bride energetically dancing to a song about singlehood has taken the internet by storm. The clip, showcasing the bride's lively performance to Simran's "Single Rehne De" in front of her groom, has captured the hearts of millions online.

In the viral video, the bride's spirited dance is met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the groom and family members. Traditionally, wedding dances are a joyful highlight, and it's not uncommon to see brides and grooms showing off their moves on their special day. However, this performance stood out due to its unique song choice.

The track "Single Rehne De" humorously narrates a woman's reluctance to settle down, making it an unconventional yet entertaining pick for a wedding dance. The video, shared on Instagram by the account hd.creation.pictures, has garnered over 4.3 million views.

Social media users have been quick to react, with one user wrote, “Amazing achievement,” while another playfully asked, “Then why did you get married?” Other comments included:

“Wow, this is such a fun twist on a wedding dance!”
“I love how the bride is owning her moment. Such confidence!”
“The song choice is hilarious. I wonder if the groom was in on the joke?”
“So glad to see a bride enjoying her day with such energy!”
“Is this a new trend? Because I’m totally here for it!”

