Bride sets fitness goals, does push-ups in heavy lehenga, jewelry before wedding - WATCH viral video

The COVID-19 pandemic has surely made all of us a bit lazy without much physical activity, however, if you are looking to get inspired and get back to your fit self, we might just have a thing for you.

A video has been going viral on social media of a bride who can be seen doing push-ups in her heavy bridal dress (lehenga). You might have seen the bride dancing and having fun during their wedding, however, this bride took things to another level and exercised in her heavy lehenga and Indian jewelry, with her hair and make-up neatly done.

The video was shared by Aana Arora on Instagram and has been going viral for the bride's unusual way of exercising in her wedding clothes.

Notably, Aana is a model and dietician and has a follower count of over 78,000. She often shares her fitness journey and exercise routine with her followers.

So far, the video has garnered over 5,00,000 lakh likes. Instagram users are impressed with the bride's approach to leading a healthy lifestyle. Aana also shared several other videos and photos from her wedding to celebrate her big day.

