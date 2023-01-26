Search icon
Bride's mother wins internet with her graceful performance on Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri, viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

New Delhi: When it comes to entertaining videos, Indian weddings are a gold mine. Most of you will agree that the desi uncles and aunties at the wedding are the best performers, and their spontaneous dance routines can make anyone cheer. From uncles copying Govinda’s style to the baaraatis doing intense Naagin dance, social media is a witness to several viral and entertaining videos. One such video of a bride's mother and friend grooving to the song Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri has gone viral and it will give you an ample dose of serotonin to power through the day. The short video was shared by Instagram user @herbestmoves and it has garnered nearly 400,000 likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The now-viral video shows the bride's mother and her friend breaking into a super energetic dance to the hit song from the movie Naya Daur. . They shook a leg to the track's catchy beats and lit up the dance floor with their performance. Furthermore, their chemistry and grace were visible as they danced. We bet, their epic dance moves will bring a smile to your face.

The video has received nearly 400k likes and numerous reactions. People were astounded by the woman's energy and expressed their desire to be as fit as her as they aged. The clip also prompted netizens to share fire and heart emojis in appreciation.

"All I want is for every father to enjoy like this in thier kid's wedding," one user wrote.

"Very creative, and today I realised the true meaning of this song... Aunty is far too talented... Ekdum zinda Dil," wrote another user.

