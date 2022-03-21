Bride’s ex-lover crashes wedding in filmy style, shouts ‘Maine sacha pyaar kiya hai Kajal’ – WATCH viral video

Many Bollywood movies show the ex-lovers of bride or groom gate-crashing their wedding. Have you ever seen such a filmy scene in real life? Well, this man, who is apparently the bride’s lover, showed up on her wedding day in a dramatic style. What must have been an uncomfortable situation for the guests, has become a hilarious scene for people on social media.

The now-viral video from an Indian wedding shows a man reacting hysterically about ‘Kajal’, who is the bride. The man appears to be the bride’s ex-lover.

The video shows the scene just before the couple’s jaimala ceremony. The ex-lover can be seen wearing a white shirt. He goes up to the stage and tries to get his lady love back. Netizens are cracking up to see the man hitting his chest quite dramatically.

Not just that, he confesses his love ahead of the groom and all the wedding guests by saying that Kajal shouldn’t worry about what society will think because he truly loves her.

Looking at the bride, he shouts, “Tum, iss sabka parvah mat karo. Iss samaj ka parvah mat karo. Main tumse sacha pyaar kiya hun Kajal”.

The drama continues further as he asks the bride to tell everyone that she loves him too. He says, “Tum sahi bolo Kajal. Tum sahi bolo. Main tumse bohot pyaar karta hun. Tum bolo, tum mujhse pyaar karti ho na?”

Watch the viral video here:

The video shared on Instagram shows the groom standing straight-faced and helpless at the situation. Meanwhile, the bride refuses to recognise the young man saying, “Main tumhe jaanti bhi nahi aur pyaar ka baat toh dur hai. Chale jao yaha se”.

The video has already garnered more than 8,600 views and lots of comments. Instagram users are hilariously laughing on seeing the comic Bollywood scene in real life.

Did the entry of the bride’s ex-lover crack you up too?

Also, WATCH: Viral Video! Unwanted guest enters kitchen, turns out to be a python