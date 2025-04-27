The haldi ceremony took an unexpected turn when the woman entered the venue wearing a full dinosaur costume. The joyful atmosphere was immediately enhanced as she playfully danced, adding surprise and humor to the celebration.

A video of a woman's unique entrance at her haldi ceremony has gone viral, with viewers enjoying her unconventional attire. The bride-to-be, dressed as a dinosaur, transformed the traditional ceremony into a humorous event.

The video, uploaded by Instagram user Malkeet Shergill, was accompanied by the caption, "Kabhi aisa kuch dekha hai?" (Have you ever seen something like this?). The excitement reached its peak when the bride-to-be revealed herself underneath the costume, causing an uproar of laughter and delight among the guests. Even the groom, who seemed caught off guard, was seen laughing and enjoying the humorous surprise his bride-to-be had prepared for everyone.

In the now-viral video, the bride-to-be can be seen dressed as dinosaur. She enters the venue and starts dancing with the groom-to-be on the title track of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer "Teri baaton mein aisa uljha jiya."

The video has now gained over 3 million views, generating a variety of responses from social media users.

Social media reaction

Many viewers also mentioned how refreshing it was to see the couple bring a unique, playful element to the ceremony. One user commented, “This is what weddings should be about – joy, laughter, and creating memories.”

While a section of users also criticized the video saying, "this country can do anything for photos and videos." Another said, "The groom’s expression says it all, he’s loving every moment of it!" A third user added, "The groom looked like he wasn’t ready for this, but he surely enjoyed it!"