In a shocking turn of events at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, a bride refused to marry her groom after the varmala ceremony.

A bride in India shocked everyone by calling off her wedding after the varmala ceremony, despite her groom earning Rs 1.2 lakh per month. The incident has gone viral and sparked a lot of debate on social media.

The couple had been excited about their big day, and everything was going as planned until the traditional exchange of garlands. After the ceremony, the bride suddenly decided not to marry the groom. The reason she gave was related to their future finances.

The bride felt that the groom’s salary, though respectable, was not enough to support the lifestyle they both wanted. She was worried that his earnings would not be enough for big future expenses like buying a house, paying for children’s education, and maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.

This incident shows how important financial stability has become in modern marriages. Today, many people are looking for partners who can support their long-term goals and provide financial security. While love and respect are still key to relationships, more couples are now considering how much their partner earns and whether it aligns with their expectations for the future.

The story has led to mixed reactions. Some people agree with the bride, saying that financial stability is essential for a successful marriage. Others have criticized her, arguing that love and mutual support should matter more than money. They believe that focusing too much on finances might prevent couples from building a strong emotional bond.