Bride or Sleeping Beauty? Bride falls asleep as wedding continues till morning - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings take place over a period of 3-4 days with different ceremonies until the la=st day when the actual wedding happens. The wedding itself takes hours and mostly takes place during late hours until early mornings.

Even though it is an event of celebration and happiness, most people are tired by the end of it especially the bride since she has to go through so many heavy outfit changes, makeup and hours of sitting. Now, not everyone can pull an all-nighter but it is important that the bride and groom stay awake during the wedding but in a recent video that went viral, a bride was seen sleeping at their own wedding.

Take a look at the video:

Apparently, the bride was so tired that she fell asleep until all the ceremonies ended. The bride is seen dressed in a red and orange lehenga with her groom beside her, both sitting on the sofa while she dozes off into another world.

The bride's friends took the chance and recorded her. The video was posted on Instagram by a user account called 'Battered Suitcase' with the caption, "Here comes the sleepy bride. When it’s already 6.30 in the morning & the wedding is still going on."

Netizens are massively relating to the bride in comments while many have been sympathising with her because they have been in the same situation during their wedding.