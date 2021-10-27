Bride makes hilarious comments during emotional vidaai ceremony - WATCH viral video

Indian wedding ceremonies are full of funsombera, and dancing where the bride, groom, their family, and all the wedding guests make the most of their time and enjoy the different rituals. However, at the end of the wedding, during the vidaai ceremony, the wedding party often gets emotional, especially the bride and her family as she has to leave for her husband's home from her own. According to traditions, the bride leaves her parents' home, where she grew up, and goes on to live with her husband and in-laws.

The vidaai ceremony is one of the most heartbreaking moments as it is a final goodbye from the bride to her parents. However, a video that is currently going viral on social media shows a completely different side of the ceremony as the bride can be seen smiling during her vidaai.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the bride, identified as Eshita Thukral, can be seen cracking up jokes and making hilarious comments during her vidaai to ease everyone around her. The video was initially shared by their wedding photographer HappyFrames on Instagram.

Watch the video here.

In the video, Eshita can be seen performing the vidaai rituals with a big smile on her face. While preparing to leave with her husband, the bride can be heard saying, "I can’t cry right now. I have my makeup, I have to click pictures."

The bride's mother is on the verge of tears, however, Eshita asks her not to cry as well making this video one of the cutest vidaai videos that you will watch on social media.

The video was captioned as saying, "@eshitathukral is our cute lil drama queen, and here’s proof. And if this isn’t the most dramatic vidaai you’ve seen, we don’t know what is (sic)."