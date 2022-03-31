Bride-groom spend wedding night in jail after mass brawl breaks out during reception ceremony

First night is considered to be one of the most special nights for any newly wed couple. While most couples enjoy this time discussing all things love, this groom and bride ended into a chaotic scene.

The incident took place in Scotland, where the bride, the groom and their best man were arrested after the bride attacked her own mom at her wedding reception in Bathgate, West Lothian.

The bride, named Claire Goodbrand ended up injuring her mother – Cherry-Ann Lindsay after getting into an aggressive argument with her.

The scene became even more dramatic when her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and his brother Kieran, who was also their best man, joined the tussle.

As per a court hearing, wedding guest David Boyd was assaulted at the scene of action. Even before the police arrived, the best man hit another person.

Based on an international news outlet, the officers had to handcuff the three of them for taking them to jail.

Notably, the three were still in their well-dressed wedding outfits and mud-stained shoes.

The police were able to get hold of the CCTV footage that clearly showed the fight that took place at the wedding venue. While the 26-year-old girl pled guilty on indictment to assault to injury, she didn’t agree to a more serious assault.

After police investigations, Claire admitted that she seized her mother by the hair, punched and kicked her head on the head and body. The brawl was so serious that the mother fell at The Vue wedding venue at Ballencrieff.

According to reports, the chaos was so violent that one of the alleged victims even lost a part of a finger while being attacked.

All details about the case will be unveiled only after the case is called for sentence.