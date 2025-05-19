In modern weddings, bride and groom entry with smoke is considered as cool, trendy and grand. The scenes is visually appealing. But this trend has taken many lives as the liquid nitrogen used to create the smoke can freeze the body from inside killing the person.

From bridal entry with a swag, destination wedding, pre-wedding and what not weddings these days have turned into a mega event of music, dance, games, theme-based attires quirky conversations, and more. One of the new features in modern weddings have been entry of bride and groom with a smoke. The bridal entry has seen a drastic transformation from playing local folk songs to the bride singing and dancing herself to now a grandeur wedding with a smoky entry, giving a feel of the bride coming out of clouds. But even if this trend may feel very cool or awe inspiring, it comes with its own cons.

What is liquid nitrogen?

The liquid form of nitrogen, or cryogenic fluid, has a temperature of upto -196°C (-320°F). If it enters the human body, it can freeze some body parts or organs and seem like a major frostbite. It can cause cryogenic burns, damage the skin tissues, and can even freeze skin, tissues and even cells.

Wedding ceremony turned fatal for 7-year-old

An incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Khujner in which a seven-year-old girl died due to liquid nitrogen being used in a wedding. The wedding that took place on May 6, 7-year-old Vahini was attending a wedding in Khujner with her family. A container with liquid nitrogen was put on the stage for the bride and groom entry. Vahini mistakenly fell in that container and was brought out a few minutes later. She was immediately taken to the hospital in Indore where doctors told her relatives that her lungs and veins have contracted due to which she died after struggling for her life for five days. She had suffered 80% burns.

How harmful is liquid nitrogen?

If it comes in contact with the skin, it can cause frostbite or cryogenic burns. Nitrogen gas is heavier than air. If it spreads in a closed space, it can eliminate oxygen causing problems in breathing leading to death. To turn liquid nitrogen into smoke, it has to meet the warm surrounding air after which it evaporates and cools the air around which condenses the vapours into small drops, making it look like smoke.

This smoke may enter into lungs through breathing causing frostbite and freezing of lungs. Storing and using liquid nitrogen is extremely important as it can quickly turn into gas causing a potential explosion.