Bride and groom's romantic dance on 'Say Shava Shava' goes viral - WATCH video here

Wedding season in India is in full swing right now as a result of which many videos from wedding ceremonies have been going viral on social media. Weddings are celebrated like festivals in India and sometimes are no less than a Bollywood film.

One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride and groom romantically dancing on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', also known as simply 'K3G' song, 'Say Shava Shava'.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the bride, and groom, identified as Pragya and Anant, could be seen matching steps and dancing to the famous Bollywood song.

While Pragya wore a pink heavily-embellished lehenga for the occasion, Anant chose to wear a black tuxedo with a bow tie.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Vaivahik Wedding who captioned it saying, "Their Chemistry is Everything."

So far, the video has more than 7000 likes on it. Many users have also commented on the video praising the bride and groom's chemistry and romantic dance. One user wrote, "So beautiful," while another said, "Is it really possible in real life???"

Notably, directed by Karan Johar, the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' recently turned 20 years. The film that featured Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Hritik Roshan has a special place in our hearts, even after so many years.