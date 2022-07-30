Search icon
Bride and groom's impressive dance on Govinda, Karishma Kapoor's song goes VIRAL, netizens term them 'perfect couple'

The bride and groom can be seen dancing to the song 'Tumsa Koi Pyara' from the 1994 film 'Khuddar' which starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Photo via Twitter screengrab

Indian weddings are nothing short of a festival in any household. Relatives, cousins, everyone gathers around the bride and groom for their special day and makes the most of the festivities. Recently, a lot of Indian wedding videos have been going viral on social media. While in some videos the bride and groom can be seen dancing, in others the couple can be seen making grand entries to the wedding venue. 

One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride and groom dancing to the song 'Tumsa Koi Pyara' from the 1994 film 'Khuddar' which starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. The '90s song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. The video was shared by an IPS officer on Twitter. 

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing, matching steps to the popular song, completely in sync. Both the bride and the groom also complemented each other and donned heavuly-embellished outfits for the wedding functions. 

Watch the video here. 

So far, the video has more than 6.76 lakh views on it. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video of the couple on July 8 and captioned it saying, "Jodi is truly 'Made for each other'." 

The video left several Twitter users impressed and they left adorable comments for the couple on the video. One user wrote, "What a dance by new couple," while another said, "This is better than the original version." 

A third user wrote, "Sach m made for each other...a perfect couple....,” while another individual shared, "You don’t have to be extravagant dancer ...Simple small steps done with joy, happiness is enough to have great moments..." 

