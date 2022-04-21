Bride floats to her wedding venue with 250 helium balloons, watch viral video

Instagram/@sposiamovi

Wedding videos are all the rage right now, especially with the wedding season being carried out in full swing. The wedding is a joyous occasion for two families and a lot of events take place during the day. The bride and the groom make sure that everything is in place for their big day and that they have the most wonderful time possible.

One of the main events of a wedding is the entry of the bride. Wedding guests, friends, and family members all look forward to the unique way in which the bride will enter the venue. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows a bride flying into the wedding venue with the help of balloons. The video is from Florence in Italy.

Watch the viral video here.

So far, the video has more than 4 million views on it after the couple's wedding planner shared it on Instagram. The bride can be seen dressed in a luxurious off-shoulder Dolce & Gabanna wedding dress and a tiara. In the video, it is seen that the bride enters the venue floating on 250 white-coloured balloons that have a seat attached under them for the bride to sit.

The video caption read, "This was the bride’s entrance! @sposiamovi created her epic entrance with a whole heap of 250 helium balloons. Dressed in an off-the-shoulder @dolcegabbana gown complete with tiara and veil, this real-life princess flew to meet her groom, with the beautiful backdrop of Florence behind her."