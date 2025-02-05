Neehar was diagnosed with alopecia at just six months old. Embracing her bald look for on her wedding, she gave a strong message of self-acceptance.

Most brides typically focus on their looks, makeup, and hairstyle before their wedding, however one bride took a different approach. Instead of worrying about her appearance, she confidently embraced her baldness on her special day. This bride is digital creator Neehar Sachdeva, who lives with alopecia areata, a condition that leads to hair loss.

Neehar was diagnosed with alopecia at just six months old. Embracing her bald look for on her wedding, she gave a strong message of self-acceptance. On her wedding day, Neehar opted for traditional Indian bridal attire and proudly showcased her baldness instead of concealing it with a wig.

Taking to Instagram, she shared videos and photos of herself walking down the aisle in a stunning sindoori red lehenga. The ensemble includes a backless blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta, all embellished with intricate sequin, shell, bead, crystal, and delicate thread embroidery. The blouse features a wide plunging neckline, quarter-length sleeves, an asymmetric curved hem, and a dori tie at the back, while the lehenga showcases a scalloped design along the hem and a layered ghera.

Neehar draped her dupatta, featuring heavily embroidered scallop borders, over her shoulder in a style reminiscent of a saree pallu. To complete her bridal look, she wore a sheer red veil that flowed down her back, creating a long train. Her accessories included an array of gold, emerald, and Kundan jewelry, such as a mang tika, earrings, a choker necklace, red bangles, kadhas, and gold Kaleeras.

The internet praised Neehar for proudly displaying her bald look on her wedding day. One user wrote, "Bold and beautiful. Congratulations."

Another said, “Looking stunning just out of a fairy tale.”

In a show of solidarity, a user shared, “I’m a fellow Alopecia 2025 bride and planning to go bald during my ceremony. I appreciate you for normalizing this in your love story!”