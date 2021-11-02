Bride dances to 'Lagan Laagi Re' song for groom, his reaction is now winning hearts - WATCH viral video

A wedding is incomplete without a little dance and a lot of drama. Almost every day, wedding videos go viral on social media in which the bride and groom take the centre stage either for their grand entry into the venue or their heartfelt dance performances.

One such video is currently going viral on social media where the bride can be seen giving a sweet surprise to her groom. In the video, the bride can be seen getting up in the middle of the ceremony without the groom's knowledge and dancing to the popular 'Lagan Laagi Re' song. As soon as the groom noticed the bride dancing, he couldn't stop himself from expressing shock and blushing, clearly mesmerised by his bride's dance.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'The Weddingwale'. It was captioned as, "SURPRISE DANCE. When you get a reaction like this, it’s all worth it, isn’t it!! How beautiful does our bride, Miti look while dedicating a dance for Karan on her sangeet day planned by @theweddingwale. P.S A petition to all the grooms out there, to react this like."

So far, the video has more than 29,000 likes on it. Netizens also expressed their love and praised the groom for his beautiful reaction and the bride for her dance. One user wrote, "His reaction is everything", while another said, "Ati Sundar".

For the unversed, 'Lagan Laagi Re' is a song composed by Amit Trivedi, which was released in February. It is sung by Kavita Seth and Shreya Ghoshal and the lyrics are penned by Shellee.