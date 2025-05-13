The video, which has been widely shared on social media, depicts the car moving down a busy road near the new Rail Over Bridge (ROB), with other vehicles passing by. Onlookers can be seen staring in shock and awe as the couple performs the reckless stunt.

In a shocking incident that has left many questioning the lengths people will go to for social media fame, a newlywed couple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, took their wedding celebrations to a perilous new level by performing a dangerous stunt on top of a moving car. The incident, which was captured on video, shows the couple dancing on the car on the popular Bollywoood song "Ishq Di Galli Vich No Entry" with the groom standing on the roof, swirling his sword in the air to demonstrate bravery.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, depicts the car moving down a busy road near the new Rail Over Bridge (ROB), with other vehicles passing by. Onlookers can be seen staring in shock and awe as the couple performs the reckless stunt, seemingly oblivious to the potential dangers.

Social media reaction

The internet was quick to react to the video, with many expressing outrage and concern over the couple's actions. A user wrote, "new trick to get viral unlocked," while another user said, "bride performing such stunt in lehnga is something new."

However, some users took to social media to criticize the couple, with one user commenting, "Such idiots have no common sense." Another user wrote, "Are they getting married or performing a show? It's very sad to do such things in the name of marriage."

A third user quipped, "Good they found each other. Two other lives were saved."

"That's why civic sense does not come with education," said a forth user.

Police take action

According to Times of India, the Gwalior police have taken swift action against the couple, issuing a challan for violating traffic rules and imposing a fine. Traffic police officer Subedar Abhishek Raghuvanshi, in charge of the Gola Ka Mandir Traffic Station, confirmed that additional action may be taken, as the stunt not only endangered the lives of the bride and groom but also posed a significant risk to other commuters on the road.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such incidents have come under the spotlight as a similar cases of reckless stunts on public roads have been reported in the past. Earlier this year, a group of young people were seen performing dangerous stunts on bikes on the busy roads of Bengaluru, sparking widespread outrage and prompting strict action from the police.

Road safety concerns in India

The incident has raised concerns about the growing trend of people performing reckless stunts for social media fame, often putting themselves and others at risk. While some may see such stunts as a way to garner attention and gain followers, others argue that they reflect a deeper societal problem, where people prioritise fame over safety and common sense.

As the couple's video continues to circulate on social media, many are calling for greater awareness and education about road safety and the importance of responsible behavior. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of reckless behavior and the need for individuals to prioritize their safety and the safety of others.