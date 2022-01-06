Bride and groom play hilarious game during wedding - WATCH viral video to know who wins

Indian weddings are all about extravagant decor, meaningful rituals, traditions, and fun wedding games. The wedding rituals might get a bit boring sometimes which is when wedding games add a fun element to the ceremony.

A video of a bride and groom is currently going viral on social media. The video shows the couple playing an amusing game at their pandit’s behest while the guests enjoy the moment.

Watch the video here.

The video shows the bride and groom sitting at the mandap after completing all the wedding rituals. Later, the pandit ji devises a new game and explains it to the couple, saying that whoever sits on the chair first will be running the house in the future.

Just as the pandit ji finishes explaining the game and lowers his hands, the bride and the groom hurriedly sit on the chair. While both claim to be the first ones to sit, the video shows that the bride was the first one, making her a clear winner.

The viral video shared across many social media platforms has not just grabbed attention but also introduced people to another wedding game that can be played to up the entertainment quotient. While the video’s original location is still not known, it went viral after an Instagram page called witty_wedding shared it on their feed. The caption of the video says, "Taking bets on who’s gonna run the house. PS: can’t believe it’s been a week."

So far, the video has more than 10,000 likes on it. Many people have commented on the video. One user wrote, "Bride first," while another commented saying, "Haha so funny."