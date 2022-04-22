Bride and groom left shocked after man destroys their wedding cake, watch viral video

Instagram/@gentlemanspb

Wedding videos are all the rage right now, especially with the wedding season being carried out in full swing. The wedding is a festive occasion for two families and a lot of events take place during the day.

One of the main events of a wedding is the cake-cutting ceremony of the bride and groom. Wedding guests, friends, and family members all look forward to the cake-cutting. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows a bride and groom getting ready to cut the cake, however, one of their friends destroys the wedding cake in front of the newlyweds.

The video is going viral on social media and already has more than 2,60,000 likes and 42 million views on it. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'gentlemanspb'.

In the video, the groom, wearing a blue tuxedo, and the bride, beautifully dressed in white, can be seen cutting the cake to celebrate their wedding. However, later, as they get ready to cut their special red velvet cake, one of their friends can be seen destroying the cake with his hands and trying to smash it on the bride and groom's faces.

The video shows the bride and groom shocked and speechless after this, seemingly running away from the man who wanted to smear cake on their faces. The couple looked annoyed at first because of their friends' behaviour, however, later the man tried to make up for it by asking the groom for a hug, terming his gesture as fun.