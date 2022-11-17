Search icon
Bride and groom kiss on wedding mandap, viral video divides internet

The video features a bride and groom kissing each other in front of the pandit ji and other wedding guests on the mandap.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Bride and groom kiss on wedding mandap, viral video divides internet
Screengrab

New Delhi: Marriages are made in heaven, and it is always a pleasure to observe couples who are completely in love. Indian weddings are unique because they are full of memorable moments, and Indian wedding videos are a joy to watch. These days, social media is flooded with Indian wedding videos that are resonating with netizens. However, one video circulating on social media is eliciting mixed reactions from netizens. The video features a bride and groom kissing each other in front of the pandit ji and other wedding guests on the mandap. 

Shared on Instagram by a user named @witty_wedding, the short segment opens with  groom and the bride looking each other. It seems that the groom wants to kiss her bride but he is too shy in front of his family and pandit. He leans forward and comes to a halt, allowing the bride to kiss him on the lips. "Awww it’s totally with love and adorable" reads the video caption.

READ: Optical Illusion: Spot the bird hidden in THIS pic within 8 seconds

The video swiftly went viral online with plenty of views. Netizens had a plethora of reactions about the short segment. While some users found it extremely adorable, others said that this is against the Indian traditions and shouldn’t be done in a mandap. "This is so cute and adorable." said one user. Another user wrote, " its sad we are forgetting about our tradition and focusing only on western culture.... that's so sad today's young generation is not aware of our traditions."  A third user wrote, "Tring to be western culture totally nothing else"

