Bride and groom dance while taking 'saat pheras' at mandap; Viral video divides Internet

Image Credit: LinkedIn

New Delhi: Isn't it fun to see videos of a bride and groom having a good time at their wedding? It is, without a doubt, a happy sight. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a video of a bride and groom dancing at their wedding mandap has gone viral on social media. But the clip we're talking about has divided the netizens. You'll ask why? Before this watch the clip first.

Shared on LinkedIn by a handle named Piyush Goyal, the video features the bride and groom taking 'saat pheras' at their wedding mandap while dancing. "Pavitra Paanigrahan's culture shattered !!! These days marriages have become a comedy circus. At least must have completed 'Saat Phere' seriously, after all, there is an entire life ahead to dance !!! There are people who consider sloppiness to be progressive. And just like this, continuing their dance, they will get divorced too... #Hindu #Culture #tradition #Festival #marriage #Gods #viral #bride #groom #share #Funny #Circus #Comic #insult #disrespect #lack #sad #viralvideo #people #like" reads the video captioned.

The clip swiftly went viral online with plenty of views. Netizens had a plethora of opinions about the short segment. While some users found it extremely insulting, others found it delightful. "Even I believe it should be done respectfully when following traditions. otherwise, court marriage and reception are all your needs." said one user. Another user wrote, "Right, not only weeding, in everything we are forgetting about our tradition and focusing only on western culture.... that's so sad today's young generation is not aware of our traditions."