Bride and groom dance to Allu Arjun, Samantha's 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa' during wedding - WATCH viral video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's super hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' is not only taking the cinematic world by storm but is also one of the most trending topics on social media. The film is garnering a lot of praise for its songs, dialogues, acting from across the globe.

Many influencers and social media users have also posted videos of themselves participating in the famous 'Oo Antava' or 'Saami Saami' dance challenge. Now, another video has gone viral on social media which shows a couple dancing to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' during their wedding.

In the video, the bride and groom, identified as Prachi More and Ronak Shinde can be seen recreating the viral steps of 'Oo Antava' during their traditional Marathi wedding ceremony. The couple can be seen dancing with their friends and family to the song during their varmala ceremony.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Chemistry Studios. The video was captioned, "The ending can't be better 'chala chala'. The most sassy Bride we have covered."

So far, the video has more than 5,42,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video praising the bride and groom for their attitude and also their dance steps which they so beautifully recreated.

One user commented, "Energy is at next level," while another wrote, "the last moment.... बस झालं चल आता (Enough, let's go)." Meanwhile, a third user commented saying, "Waah Kya bat hai muze to bhot Achha laga."