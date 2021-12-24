Bride and groom dance on peppy Punjabi song during wedding - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows the bride and groom dancing their heart out as their favourite Punjabi song plays.

After the wedding, the bride and groom could be seen walking together when the DJ played their favourite peppy Punjabi song. As soon as the newlyweds heard the song playing, they began dancing to its tunes.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'banthanbanno'. It was captioned with the text, "bridal squad goals". So far, the video has more than 200 likes on it and thousands of views.

Watch the video here.

In the video, the bride and groom could be seen wearing matching outfits - peach and golden - beautifully complimenting each other. The song playing in the video is "Top Notch Gabru" by Vicky.

The camera then also focuses on the beautiful bride who cannot help but dance on the peppy song with her bridesmaids.

Recently, another video had gone viral on Instagram which showed a groom lovingly dedicating a dance performance to his to-be wife.

During the sangeet ceremony, the groom, identified as Bharat Dhingra, could be seen, along with his groomsmen, dancing his heart out on popular Bollywood song 'Cutie Pie' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan.