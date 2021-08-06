Bride and groom cry happy tears during emotional varmala ceremony - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are full of fun, drama, and festivities, however, it is also an emotional moment not only for the friends and family of the couple but for the bride and groom themselves. It is one of the most special moments that a couple shares which sometimes leads them to shed a tear or two.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the bride and groom can be seen enjoying their wedding festivities, however, after the varmala ceremony, the couple couldn't help but cry tears of joy as they celebrated their happy union.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the groom can be seen sitting on one knee as the bride embraces him with a varmala. Soon the groom also gets up and puts the garland around his bride's neck. As soon as the ritual was completed, the bride and groom could be seen getting emotional and crying happy tears.

Also read Bride and groom dance off on famous Lata Mangeshkar song during wedding - WATCH viral video

The post was shared on Instagram by a user named Witty_Wedding. So far, it has, more than 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments on it with netizens getting emotional and showering love on the couple.

The video was captioned as, "Happy tears. This day was beyond our imagination. The feeling of having him by my side till the rest of my life is something I can’t express."

In another video that recently went viral on Instagram, the bride and groom could be seen having a dance-off on the remix of one of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's most popular songs 'Ek baar pehra hata de shahrabi'.