Bride and groom break into intense fight on wedding mandap, viral video leaves netizens shocked

Indian weddings are nothing short of a festival in any household. Relatives, cousins, everyone gathers around the bride and groom for their special day and makes the most of the festivities. However, sometimes, rather than happy moments, videos go viral on social media of fights between the families or even the bride and groom.

One such video is currently going viral on social media, which shows the couple fighting intensely at the mandap on their wedding day. The video shows the bride shoving a hand toward the groom after which a physical, intense fight breaks between the two.

The bride and groom can also be seen wrestling with each other with other people trying to stop them but to no avail. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'thegushti'. It was captioned as, "We all know a couple that's toxic."

So far, the video has more than 71,000 likes on it and hundreds of comments from netizens. While the video entertained some users, others couldn't quite believe that a couple could get into a physical fight on their wedding day.

One user commented, "What on earth is happening here?", while another said, "They could have at least waited till they got back to the hotel why tumble around in front of family and friends." A third user wrote, "Well, that’s one way to start a lifelong commitment.."

(DISCLAIMER: DNA does not verify the authenticity of this video)