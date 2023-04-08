Search icon
'Breathtaking' : Leopard jumps from one tree to another to hunt its prey, viral video

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service official, shared the captivating clip on his official Twitter handle. It shows a leopard chasing its prey, a monkey, from one tree to another.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Leopards are graceful and majestic in the wild. They are so strong that they can effortlessly jump from one tree to the next, and seeing them is a sight to behold. But have you ever seen a leopard leap from one tree to the next? You have to watch this video if you haven't before. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service official, shared the captivating clip on his official Twitter handle. It shows a leopard chasing its prey, a monkey, from one tree to another. 

In the now viral video, monkeys can be seen jumping from tree to tree to escape the leopard. Unfortunately, the leopard makes an incredible long leap and successfully captures one of the monkeys. The final leap is really stunning.  There’s a big chance that the predator's breathtaking jump will leave you amazed.


“Leopards are not only opportunistic but versatile hunters,” wrote Nanda while sharing the video.

The video has received over 92,000 views and hundreds of comments since it was posted on the microblogging platform two days ago. 

"Absolutely ridiculous. Catching a monkey, and doing it on a tree. Most skilled big cat," one user commented in the comments section. "Astonishing! "Nature never ceases to amaze," wrote another. 


What are your thoughts on the video? Please let us know in the comments section.

 

 

