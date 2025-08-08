Twitter
Breast milk ice cream now on sale; here’s how much it costs and contains

The breast milk ice cream is available on the Frida website while stocks last.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

Breast milk ice cream now on sale; here’s how much it costs and contains

A new breast milk-like ice cream flavour is now available in the United States, and it tastes like the answer to the question many have been wondering. Yes, you read that right, breast milk. As PEOPLE reports, parenting product company Frida and Oddfellows have teamed up to release a limited number of breast milk-flavoured ice cream pints nationwide. Oddfellows is a small New York-based ice cream company.

Breast Milk Ice Cream Available in the U.S.

Parenting brand Frida has teamed up with Oddfellows Ice Cream to create a flavour inspired by breast milk to celebrate the launch of its new 2-in-1 manual breast pump. This breast milk ice cream is available for a limited time at Oddfellows' Dumbo store in New York City, from Tuesday, August 5 to 10.

A press release says the breast milk ice cream is "the perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient-rich goodness we all wanted to try but were afraid to ask for." Frida and the Oddfellows have been promoting the ice cream flavour on social media for the past few days, and many users on the internet are confused about the ingredients of the ice cream. "Taste it yourself," reads the caption on Frida's post that shows a tank truck with "Breast Milk Ice Cream" written on the side.

Does it really contain breast milk?

Frida and the Oddfellows' breast milk ice cream is not made from real human breast milk. The ice cream should taste exactly like that. According to a statement from Frida, the full list of ingredients is as follows: milk, heavy cream, skimmed milk powder, sugar, dextrose, egg yolks, invert sugar, guar gum, salted caramel flavoring, honey syrup, liposomal bovine colostrum, yellow food color, 0.1% propylparaben (preservative), and FD&C Red 40.

According to a statement from Frida, the breast milk ice cream is "sweet, slightly salty, smooth, with a hint of honey and a hint of colostrum, and has the distinctive yellow colour of colostrum."

Where can you buy breast milk ice cream, and what does it cost?

The breast milk ice cream is available on the Frida website while stocks last. The flavour will also be available at a pop-up event at the Oddfellows location in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York, from August 5 to 10. Free scoops of the flavour will be given away on Wednesday, August 6 and Sunday, August 10, between 12 pm and 1 pm local time.

A pint of Frida and Oddfellows' breast milk ice cream is $12.99, according to a statement from Frida. Customers must purchase two pints when ordering online. The pants will also be available for nationwide shipping via Frida.com while stocks last. From the buzz for colostrum powder in the health space to celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham admitting to sampling their own supplies, the topic has gone from being an unwanted taboo to one of immense curiosity for its potential casual uses.

