Why Brazilian model Miss BumBum calls Russian President Vladimir Putin 'violent psychopath'

Stories of Russian President Vladimir Putin's colourful life is well-known. Now, Suzy Cortez from Brazil met the Russian President while visiting the country for a World Cup 2018 event.

The 31-year-old Miss BumBum star described her dinner encounter with Putin as "uncomfortable" and "awkward".

Speaking to Jam Press, Cortez, who previously featured in Playboy, said: "He [Putin] squeezed my hand and stared at me for a few minutes, which freaked me out a little."

According to a report in the Daily Star, Cortez now considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a "cynical" and "violent psychopath". Suzie met Putin when she arrived in Russia for the 'World Cup event 2018'. During this time, she had dinner with Putin, in which the Russian president did something that made her very uncomfortable.

"During dinner, Putin pressed my hand and stared at me for a few minutes, which made me a little scared," Suzie said. He said he used to sit as if he were sitting on a throne. Whenever he wanted to say something to me, he would first tell his secretary and then his secretary would come to me and tell me what he had said. Cortez said Putin praised her a lot and invited her to come to Russia whenever she wanted.

Cortez said that when she arrived in Russia, she travelled by taxi in Moscow, but after meeting Putin, a government car used to take her everywhere. "It seemed very strange to me because I didn't know if it was for my safety or if I was being monitored. I stayed there for a week and then came back to Brazil. When I returned to Russia for the World Cup, I tried my best not to meet Putin because I felt uncomfortable with him."

"I said if I could, I would come back. Then I never saw him again. But today I'm sure I was in danger in Moscow.

"Putin has proved to be a real violent psychopath by declaring war on Ukraine."