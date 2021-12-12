'Jugaad' from Brazil: Video of bizarre aircraft made out of vehicle scrap goes viral - WATCH

'Jugaad' is a Hindi word famous in most parts of India. We see several 'Jugaad' vehicles moving on Indian highways, powered by generators instead of engines. If you're wondering what else one can make out of the old car’s engine and parts of old vehicles, a man from Brazil built a helicopter from parts of scrapped vehicles. The helicopter was apparently operated by a Volkswagen Beetle engine, according to news reports. Furthermore, the plane's engine also has truck, motorbike and bicycle parts. Another interesting part of the creation is that the helicopter takes off like a plan after rolling down on the runway instead of a vertical take-off.

In the footage, Gomes is seen moving the plane onto the roadway that he seems to be using as a runway. Slowly the engines start providing thrust and Gomes rolls on in his chopper before eventually taking off while onlookers marvel at the amazing feat. The video was filmed in Rio Grande do Norte and shows a man piloting his scrap-made helicopter while locals look on in amazement. Check out the viral video here:

According to previous accounts, the viral video's chopper was created by Genesis Gomes, who had a parked helicopter in front of his house. The aviation enthusiast had always desired to ride in a helicopter and decided to build one for him. Gomes later confirmed, however, that the helicopter in the video is his friend's.

“It was the first time,” Gomes revealed. We soared extremely high over the city of João Dias. “I bought everything in scrap metal,” he explained. According to sources, the flight took place in Paraba at an aviation event when Gomes was invited to display the aircraft. While the journey was amazing, Gomes said he still intends to construct and pilot his personal helicopter one day.

These kinds of inventions have happened several times in the past, when someone has made something out of old abandoned vehicle pieces. A vehicle was recently transformed into a flame-throwing contraption by a Russian mechanic. Vahan Mikaelyan, the mechanic, served on a VAZ-2106 model. Mikaelyan is recognised for offering autos unexpected modifications. The Russian engineer has already converted a truck into a large spider. He attached limbs to a Lada car to make it resemble a big insect and created a massive imitation of a crawling spider.