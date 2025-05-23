A beauty influencer in Brazil was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend during a livestream after she broke up with him. Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, 22, was repeatedly stabbed with a large knife by her former partner Alex Olievira. The man stabbed Luna as many as nine times before fleeing the scene.

A beauty influencer in Brazil was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend during a livestream after she broke up with him.

A beauty influencer in Brazil was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend during a livestream after she broke up with him. Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, aged 22, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by her former partner Alex Olievira. The man stabbed Luna as many as nine times in the head, back, hand, and foot.

After people watching the assault live alerted emergency agencies, Luna was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent a surgery but remains in critical condition.

Attack streamed live

Footage cited in media reports showed blood on the floor and furniture, and the blade of a large knife that seemed to have been broken during the assault. Luna's sharp screams could be heard in the video. As the violence erupted, many users posted snippets of the assault online, which were later taken down.

Luna had been streaming live from an apartment in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo when the incident occurred.

Alex on the run

Luna posts about beauty as well as fashion and dancing for her more than 2,80,000 followers on Instagram. A couple of days after the assault, she posted a health update from the hospital. Alex is the father of Luna's four-year-old daughter. Police have been searching for him as he fled the scene after attacking Luna. He has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.

Similar attack

The cruel attack came just days after another beauty influencer, from Mexico, was shot dead during a TikTok livestream. The account of Valeria Marquez, the influencer, has since been deleted by TikTok.