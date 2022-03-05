9-year-old travels 3,000 km on a flight alone without a ticket - Know how

In a shocking incident from Brazil, a 9-year-old boy travelled almost 3000 kilometres alone on a flight, that too without a ticket. Yes, you read that right.

Emanuel Marques Oliveira, 9, sneaked out of his home in Manaus in northwestern Brazil and travelled to Guarulhos, a city in the southeast state of Sao Paulo on Saturday morning to meet his family members.

According to his mother Daniele as quoted by Newsflash, “I woke up at 5.30 AM and went to his room and saw that he was sleeping normally.”

“Then I fiddled with my mobile phone a little and got up again, at 7.30 AM, and that is when I realised that he was no longer in his bedroom and I started to panic,” she added.

The boy had Googled about ways to get on a flight without a ticket, according to local media reports.

Now, the Manaus airport management has launched an investigation as to how the boy managed to execute the plan without getting noticed or was able to board without any travel documents or luggage.