Brave or stupid? Man grabs king cobra with bare hands, viral video terrifies internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Snakes are unquestionably the most scary reptiles that have ever existed. And we know they're not the type of creatures that pique people's interest. Snake phobia is one of the most widespread, and it is entirely natural. Snake images and videos send chills up one's spine. While the majority of us are quite content to avoid these poisonous reptiles, a select handful uses them as a toy. Now a spine-chilling video of a man catching a huge cobra with bare hands has left Internet buzzing as the short clip quickly went viral on social media.

The video begins with the man looking at the snake, which has its head raised to the length of his waist. The man then continues to stare at the reptile before carefully pushing it to the ground. He then takes action immediately, grabbing the reptile with his bare hands.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral on social media with numerous views and dozens of shocking comments admiring the man's courage.

"This is insane... "I can't believe it... this is unbelievable," one user remarked. "Very brave of him...and such an amazing watch..thank you," another commented. "If you help an animal, he cannot hurt you, but if you help a human, he will definitely bite you," said a third. "This is irresponsible behaviour, and sharing such videos, especially from an officer like yourself, is irresponsible. The King Cobra is a dangerous venomous snake! Such videos may mislead others into believing it is acceptable to do this, but DO NOT DO THIS. Don't be inspired by such videos," said a fourth.

Earlier also, the video of a man giving a head bath to a snake on a hot summer day went viral.