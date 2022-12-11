Search icon
Brave or stupid? Little boy plays with lions, video goes viral

The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows a boy playing with a lion while standing dangerously near the wild cat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Brave or stupid? Little boy plays with lions, video goes viral
New Delhi: Videos of individuals and wild creatures interacting are common. While the majority of the videos are adorably cute and feature dogs or cats as pets, some are difficult to swallow. And a recent video of a young boy with his pet lion has gone viral on social media. The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows a boy playing with a lion while standing dangerously near the wild cat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@gir_lions_lover)

Shared on Instagram by handle named @gir_lions_lover, the clip shows a little boy fondling and playing with a lion with his hands. And the predator appears to be similarly affectionate towards him . We are sure that you will watch this shockingclip again and again. It's so terrifying that even netizens were terrified.

READ: Woman comforts lion in THIS hair-raising viral video, netizens react

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by more than 6,000 netizens. The clip also has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some found the clip extremely fantastic and otheres showed their anger. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Please stop hitting the lioness!!!." A second person said, "Yaar mat karo please, kuch unhoni ho sakti hai" " This is so so so so dangerous and scary, please aap dubara mat karna," added a third. A fourth user said, "Kyon tang kar rahe ho lions ko.. Please free them in jungle...Very disappointed."

Earlier also, one such video of a woman petting a chained lion went crazy viral on social media. The clip shows a woman standing dangerously close to a lion. The woman is seen petting the tethered animal in front of a cage. Watch the clip here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khaleel Ahmed (@k4_khaleel)

