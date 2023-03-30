Brave man saves puppy's life from alligator in viral video, netizens call him 'superhero'

screengrab

New Delhi: Kind individuals make the world a better place, and we need more of them in our lives. There aren't many instances of kindness on social media, but when we do, we can't wait to share them with you. So, a video of a man rescuing his pet dog from the attack of an alligator has gone viral online. And, you must not miss out on it. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named @snagfish.

In the clip, a man can be seen saving the life of his dog from the alligator. The reptile is grabbing the puppy's neck, but thanks to man's brave efforts, the reptile was compelled to release the puppy securely. After overcoming a lot of hurdles, he was able to save the animal. Faith in humanity, restored!

The video amassed over 240k likes after being shared online. Instagram users were quick to laud the action of the man in the comments section.

Here’s how users reacted:

“That battle cry whilst never stopping his cigarette is just too epic. He rides to Valhalla shiny and chrome,” commented a Twitter user. “Kept that cigar smoking through it all tho!” shared another. “The person recording has a special place in hell,” expressed a third. “Man Florida is wild but the people too? That’s crazy ,” wrote a fourth.