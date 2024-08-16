Twitter
Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Viral

Brave horse kicks alligator to save his mares in viral video, internet reacts

A viral video shows a heroic horse kicking an alligator to protect its mares, capturing widespread attention on Twitter.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:11 PM IST

Brave horse kicks alligator to save his mares in viral video, internet reacts
In an awe-inspiring display of bravery, a recent viral video has captured a horse’s dramatic heroism in a face-off with an alligator. Shared on Twitter by user @AMAZlNGNATURE, the footage has quickly garnered attention, racking up an impressive 632,000 views.

The video, which has been making waves across social media platforms, shows a horse standing protectively over a group of mares as an alligator approaches. With palpable tension in the air, the horse’s instincts kick in. In a heart-stopping moment, the horse rears up and delivers a powerful kick to the alligator, sending it retreating. The remarkable footage showcases not only the horse’s physical prowess but also its incredible bravery and protective nature.

The video has sparked a wave of admiration and amazement among viewers, many of whom have taken to Twitter to express their astonishment. “Incredible! This horse is a true hero,” one user commented, while another added, “Nature’s warriors never cease to amaze me.”

The horse’s actions are a testament to the fierce protective instincts of animals, especially when it comes to safeguarding their loved ones. In the wild, such acts of courage are often seen as essential for survival, and this video beautifully illustrates how even domesticated animals can exhibit extraordinary bravery.

