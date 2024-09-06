Brain teaser: 90% of people fail to solve this ‘Harvard University’ puzzle, can you?

A brain teaser circulating on Instagram’s Threads has taken the internet by storm, claiming to stump even prospective Harvard students. The puzzle, which involves a seemingly simple scenario with seven men, their wives, and their children, has become a viral sensation, with the post asserting that 90% of people struggle to find the correct answer.

Originally shared by Threads user @rombesk, the brain teaser presents the following challenge: “Seven men have seven wives. Each man and each wife have seven children. What’s the total number of people?” Despite its straightforward wording, the puzzle has left many scratching their heads, prompting discussions about whether there’s a trick hidden in the details.

The scenario describes seven men, each with one wife, resulting in a total of seven couples. Each individual, both men and women, has seven children. To find the total number of people, you need to calculate the number of men, wives, and children.

Breaking it down:

There are 7 men.

Each man has 1 wife, so there are 7 wives.

Each man and each wife has 7 children. Thus, 14 people (7 men + 7 wives) each have 7 children, which equals 98 children.

Adding these together:

7 men

7 wives

98 children

The total number of people is 112.

This brain teaser, often claimed to be part of a Harvard University interview, challenges even the sharpest minds. While it may seem simple at first glance, the trick lies in accurately interpreting and calculating the given details. The puzzle has captivated many and sparked widespread curiosity about its origins and the cognitive skills required to solve it.

Can you solve it without a calculator?