Brace yourself, because here comes the Sting Maggi, viral video shocks netizens

New Delhi: In the world of food experimentation, few dishes have been subjected to as many wild and daring tests as the beloved Indian masala noodles - Maggi. From curious combinations like chocolate-infused Maggi, dunking it in masala chai, to transforming it into Fanta Maggi or even Maggi ice cream, the internet has been both fascinated and horrified by these unconventional culinary fusions. Now, yet again, a new video featuring a unique Maggi creation has taken the internet by storm, evoking a wave of anger and concern among viewers.

The video, shared on Instagram by food blogger Shivam Singh, showcases a street food vendor attempting an unexpected twist. In this daring preparation, the vendor pours the surprising ingredient - Sting, an aerated drink - into a sizzling hot pan. Next, he adds the familiar Maggi noodles to the mix, creating an intriguing combination. After a brief boiling period, he tosses in freshly diced onions, vibrant capsicum, and the signature Maggi tastemaker, infusing the dish with familiar flavors. To add a touch of indulgence, a generous layer of cheese is sprinkled on top, adding a luscious finishing touch before serving it all in a convenient cup.

This bizarre Maggi combination has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 7 million views and prompting an array of reactions.

One individual voiced their alarm by stating, "This is very dangerous. Please avoid these kinds of experiments."

Another viewer took a more direct approach, urging all those involved to cease such experiments. They exclaimed, "Man, you all really need to stop with such things. Don't you understand that people can actually fall sick because of such combinations? Hoping that action is taken against those who make these."

A third comment condemning the preparation labeled it as "unhygienic and unhealthy food."