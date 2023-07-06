Search icon
Brace yourself, because here comes 'egg pani puris', viral video outrages netizens

Shared on Instagram by Surat-based food blogger Janak Bardoliya, the dish has ignited a firestorm of reactions, as it strays far from the traditional components that define the beloved Indian snack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: In the realm of food experimentation, where boundaries are constantly pushed and traditions reimagined, one peculiar dish has recently taken the internet by storm. Dubbed "egg pani puri," this unconventional culinary creation has raised eyebrows, sparked debates, and left food enthusiasts divided. Shared on Instagram by Surat-based food blogger Janak Bardoliya, the dish has ignited a firestorm of reactions, as it strays far from the traditional components that define the beloved Indian snack.

Unveiling the Egg Pani Puri:

In the now-viral video, Janak Bardoliya showcases his unique take on the renowned pani puri. However, as the footage progresses, it becomes evident that the dish bears little resemblance to its namesake. Instead of the familiar elements of pani (flavored water) and puri (hollow, crispy spheres), the egg pani puri features a surprising twist. Halved, boiled eggs devoid of their yolks serve as the base, upon which an unusual medley of toppings is layered.

The Unique Toppings:

Tomato ketchup, cream, and grated cheese emerge as the key protagonists in this unorthodox composition. The video portrays the process of delicately placing these condiments atop the egg halves, creating an intriguing fusion of flavors and textures. This departure from tradition has triggered an outpouring of responses, with viewers expressing a wide range of emotions—ranging from curiosity to outright dismay.

Internet Outrage and Disbelief:

Since its upload, the Instagram post has garnered substantial attention, accumulating an astounding 2.2 million views and countless reactions. Viewers, both intrigued and appalled, have taken to the comments section to voice their opinions. One prevalent sentiment revolves around the bewilderment of labeling this creation "egg pani puri," given the stark divergence from the core essence of the popular street food. The absence of the crispy puris and the refreshing pani has left many feeling disillusioned and questioning the very essence of the dish.

 

