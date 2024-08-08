Bra or no Bra?: Israeli women stuck in dilemma amid threats of Iranian attack, here's why

These days, the fear of Iran's attack is prevalent among the citizens of Israel. Iran and its proxies have threatened retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and many people are now worried about American military support. However, in the meantime, many Israeli women are in a different kind of dilemma. They wonder - Should they wear their bras to sleep?

For those who have not had the experience of immediately running to a bomb shelter when a siren sounds about enemy missiles or rockets, it is important to understand that in Israel, you have between 15-90 seconds to reach a safe place. So, there is not much time to make yourself look presentable. Most women wear loose clothes at night and it can be difficult to prepare yourself well and reach a safe place outside the house during an attack.

Some Israelis have a safe room in their apartment, so this isn't an issue for them, but those living in older buildings have to run to the bomb shelter in the community building or hide in the stairwell. In these cases, you are face-to-face with all of your neighbours, and you probably don't want to deal with people you see in person every day.

This topic has sparked much discussion on social media, particularly among Israelis. A recent report on Channel 12 News about Israeli preparations for war referenced a Facebook debate in which a Tel Aviv woman posted a photo of Israeli military (IDF) spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari saying, "Full briefing by IDF spokesman and he didn't say the most important thing: Yes bra or no bra?" Dozens of people responded, most of whom had similar anti-bra sentiments. One of them wrote, "If I'm going to die, I'll die the way I was born."

In some of the recent social-media discussions about attack attire, it turned out that there are products available in the market now that can be of some help in such a situation.

We are talking about "sleep bras", created for well-endowed women and nursing mothers.

