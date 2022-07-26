T-shirt with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo triggers #BoycottFlipKart on Twitter, here's why

#BoycottFlipKart trends on Twitter | Photo: PTI

A T-shirt on Flipkart online shopping platform spiked anger among Twitterati. This white round neck white T-shirt for men with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput captioned 'Depression is like Drowing'. Netizens were offended by the message and said that the late actor was not a depression patient, instead, he was killed by the 'Bollywood mafia'.

Many netizens filed grievances at FlipKart and one twitterati @imrudrabha even served a notice against the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote.

She wrote, "I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen.

& BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants."

One Twitter user wrote, "Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such an incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart"

