Boy wears 10 masks in 7.35 seconds, enters Guinness World Record - WATCH

Every day there's a new Guinness World Record being made by people who are good at doing a certain thing. But since the pandemic hit us, people have been making records using their exploiting their abilities to do things at home.

Recently, one more person's name was added to the list who broke the record of the most predictable thing one could do in between a pandemic. George Reel, got his name entered into the Guinness World Record in July this year for wearing surgical masks. Yes! surgical masks.

As per the record, George Reel managed to wear 10 surgical masks in just 7.35 seconds which has been recorded as the fastest to date.

Take a look at the Instagram post:

The video has been going viral since it was shared on the Instagram account of the Guinness World Record.

Anyone get themselves in the Guinness World Record book if they have something unique to offer or if they can break someone else's record.