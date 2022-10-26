Boy solves Rubik’s cube in seconds in flight, viral video impresses internet

Image Credit: LinkedIn

New Delhi: The Rubik's cube may appear to be a simple, no-harm puzzle, but it can really jumble with your mind. Many people find solving a Rubik's cube difficult. That is most likely why videos that show others doing so go viral. Like this video of a small boy 'solving' a puzzle in flight has caught the attention of netizens. The clip is shared on LinkedIn by user named Amer Kayyal and it went viral for obvious reasons.

The footage opens to show a boy standing in flight surrounded by fellow passengers. He can be seen holding Rubik's cube. As the video goes on, the little one gets ready, touches the cube, and instantly solves it. And what is more surprising is his facial expressions. With a calm and composed mindset the boy solves Rubik's cube in seconds. The passengers standing next to him applauded as they witnessed his extraordinary skills. "Super talented boy! I love his confidence" reads the clip caption.

The video was shared on LinkedIn and has since amassed over 121k likes. Netizens were impressed by the little ones' confidence and showered love for him in the comment section.

"I love this posting because I am proud to say I can certainly relate. My oldest son actually showed me he could solve the Rubik's cube when he was 8 years old. I did exactly what that man did and I took it from him and I shuffled it around as much as I could and I gave it back to my son and low and behold, in no time it was perfect. That is such a special gift and a gift that I am nurturing in him to this day. He is 18 years old, a track star at his school, and is looking forward to going to college next fall. Not too bad for a single parent huh? LOL," posted a user. "Omg omg with practice and determination we can achieve everything we want to. So just start.. Amazing post," commented another. "Loved his confidence," wrote a third with a heart emoticon.