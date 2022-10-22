Boy scribbles on white car with lipstick; viral video leaves netizens in splits

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: There are some cute videos that leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling in your heart. And clips with babies and toddlers can be at the top of that list. We have another one with us that will undoubtedly brighten your day. In this now-viral video, one child goes a step further and can be seen writing on a car with lipstick. The heart-warming antics of the toddler have made the internet go aww.

He’ll own a body shop one da pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

In the video, the child is seen drawing on a white car while wearing a cute animal onesie. The lines, loops, and holes on both doors of the car are all red—lipstick red. There are several lipsticks to be seen on the road. The child then joyfully drops the lipstick and dashes away from the scene on his toy tricycle.

The seven-second video was shared on Twitter by Morissa Schwartz. "He'll own a body shop one day," she captioned it. According to the post, the video was uploaded from New Jersey, USA.

The video, since being shared, has accumulated more than 103k views. Netizens took to the comment section to share their views on the clip. “Surely the mother sent him to do that,” posted an user. “Baby: it's so cute,” expressed another. “He is too adorable so so sweet” commented a third. “Oh! That smile,” wrote a fourth user. Many shared their reactions through heart and kiss emoticons.