In a heartwarming display of musical talent and community spirit, a viral video has captured the attention of social media users everywhere. A young boy's soulful rendition of the classic Bollywood song "Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se" has not only showcased his impressive skills but also brought an entire crowd together and transformed a simple performance into something truly magical.

The clip, shared on Instagram by Hetwik Singh, (Jaipur Idol winner) features him strumming his guitar and delivering the timeless melody. As his voice resonates, the audience eagerly joins in, creating an impromptu chorus that adds to the video's charm.

Social media users have expressed their admiration for the heartwarming video, filling the comments section with heart emojis and praise for the song. Eversince it has been shared online, it has gained over 4,50,000 views and numerous comment.

One user commentes, "Excellent performance bro," another user asked him to sing Guzarish as he wrote, "guzaarish song kab aayega bhaiii".

Another wrote, "mind-blowing voice". A forth user said, "Melodious song of our Kishore Kumar."

Meanwhile, "Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se," a classic Bollywood track from the 1974 film "Ajnabee," was originally sung by Kishore Kumar. The song was composed by RD Burman and features lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Even decades later, it remains a beloved favourite among music enthusiasts and reminds us of the power of music to connect people across generations.