Boy proposes foreigner by performing backflip, viral video shows her hilarious reaction

In the clip, a boy can be seen performing a backflip on the premises of Red Fort.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: You may have seen a slew of proposals, but the one we have right now is out of the ordinary.  Now a video of a boy hilariously proposing to a foreigner by performing a backflip has been doing the rounds of the internet. The whole incident went viral on social media for an amusing reason.  Yes, you heard that right and the clip has left the netizens in splits.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by @monty_parkourr. In the clip, a boy can be seen performing a backflip on the premises of Red Fort. After flawlessly performing the backflip, the boy got down on his knees and proposed to a foreigner strolling nearby. However, the foreigner smiled at the instance and continued on her way. "Reject Krdiya Yrr" reads the video caption. 

Since being shared on October 8, the clip has garnered more than 2.5 million views and many reactions. While many couldn’t stop laughing at the boy's hilarious proposal, others totally applauded the by for his perfect backflip. “Koi ni bro vaise b ye angrej kisi k sage nhi hote,” one shared. “Bhai Black Mask waali ladki Ander se khush ho gye” commented another. “Deserve hi nahi karti wo tumko” mentioned a third. “koi nhi agli bar fhir se try karna bhai,” commented a fourth.

