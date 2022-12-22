Boy performs perfect backflips in front of foreigner, her reaction is now a viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a video that makes you say "WOW" and then you end up watching it on a loop? If you've ever seen that kind of clip then you probably can imagine what we're talking about. If not, watch this video of a young boy doing perfect backflips to impress a foreigner. The video was shared on Instagram by @usman_flipper and has garnered nearly 500,000 views. Before we say anything, watch the clip first:

In the now-viral video, the boy namely Usman can be seen posing with a foreigner at the premises of Red Fort. As the clip goes on, Usman performs a few backflips, which impresses the white lady standing nearby. He performs backflips so flawlessly that you will be completely captivated. "Must watch this video @usman_flipper" reads the video caption.

Since being shared on December 18, the clip has garnered more than 37,000 likes million views, and countless reactions. While many couldn’t stop praising Usman's talent, others applauded the boy for his confidence.

Here's what netizens posted in the comments section:

“Ek number bhaijaan,” reads a part of one of the comments. “THIS IS SO GOOD,” reads another. “Maazzzaa aagya bhai.. well done,” reads a third. “I loved it, very well done”.

Earlier also a clip of a boy performing a perfect backflip on a pole went crazy viral on social media. In the video, a boy can be seen effortlessly performing a perfect backflip on a pole. Watch it here: